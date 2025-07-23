GNB Flyover case: Gauhati HC seeks SOP used for tree translocation from govt

Guwahati, July 23: The Gauhati High Court has sought the SOP formulated by the State government to translocate or fell trees for construction purposes.

It was hearing a PIL filed by Mahesh Deka and Jayanta Gogoi that raised concerns over the felling of a large number of trees to construct the elevated GNB Road flyover.

“It needs to be reiterated that a good balance has to be struck, and all care is required to be taken for preserving ecological balance and maintaining the greenery. We see it (PIL) as not an adversarial litigation but an endeavour to sustain the mother nature for posterity,” a bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Michael Zothankhuma stated.

The Advocate General assured the court that necessary changes would be brought about in the alignment of the flyover, which would render the felling of trees or their translocation at that site completely avoidable near Dighalipukhuri.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate KN Choudhury pointed out that some of the mature trees are being translocated, which might not survive the vagaries of nature.

The Advocate General, however, claimed that a good number of trees were identified which had to be translocated. Necessary inputs were obtained from experts, and out of 77 identified trees, 76 were translocated, all of which have shed their foliage, suggesting that they have survived.

“This is very heartening to note. We have requested the learned Advocate General, for the satisfaction of the petitioner as also ourselves, to bring on record the SOP in that regard and whether such translocation or felling for construction purposes are in consonance with the SOP so formulated. This Court has been assured that on the next date, an affidavit shall be filed along with the SOP and a certification that all care is being taken to preserve the trees, while carrying out the construction work,” the court order stated.