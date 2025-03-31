GMDA demolishes 19th-century Mahafezkhana for riverfront project, sparking outrage

Guwahati, Mar 31: In a move that has sparked outrage among conservationists and heritage enthusiasts, one of Assam's oldest concrete structures, a Mahafezkhana (record room), has been reduced to rubble by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The demolition, carried out under the pretext of the extension of the Brahmaputra riverfront project, has been widely condemned as an act of cultural desecration rather than development.

According to the GMDA, the structure of Mahafezkhana, near the erstwhile Deputy Commissioner's bungalow, was demolished last year as part of the project, and the GMDA razed the structure of the 'BI Court Record' situated on the same premises three days ago.

The record room served as a ready archive, containing maps, administrative orders and all kinds of land records.

The Mahafezkhana, the 19th-century architectural marvel built between 1855 and 1865, was a sturdy 86 ft x 77 ft structure that had withstood the test of time, including the devastating earthquakes of 1897 and 1950.

According to conservationists, the edifice, featuring a brick-and-corrugated-sheet fortress with massive iron gates, had been an irreplaceable part of Assam's built heritage, offering invaluable insights into colonial-era construction techniques and disaster resilience.

Heritage experts lamented that the destruction of such an enduring landmark is symptomatic of Assam's broader neglect of its architectural past.

"This was not just a building – it was a repository of history, a living testament to the resilience of Assamese architecture. Its demolition represents an irreplaceable loss," Sanjib Kumar Borkakoti, a noted writer and academician, said.

Borkakoti also said that instead of bulldozing the past, Assam's urban planning must integrate heritage preservation as a core principle.

"We see other states restoring and repurposing their historic structures, yet here, we are watching history being erased in the name of modernity," he said.

An official of GMDA said that the decision was made when the Brahmaputra Riverfront Project was approved.

"The old GMC office and the DC office have already been demolished to make way for the project," said the official.

"The Mahafezkhana structure was demolished last year. We carried out the demolition work for the BI Court record three days back," he said.

By

Staff Reporter