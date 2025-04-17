GMCH to be transformed into country’s premier health institution, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, April 17: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that all necessary steps are being taken to transform Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) into one of the country’s premier healthcare institutions.

While reviewing the progress of Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, Sarma said that state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced treatment facilities are being developed to elevate GMCH to a top-tier medical hub.

Citing the upcoming Mother and Child Care Hospital at GMCH as an example, Chief Minister Sarma said the 800-bed facility will provide dedicated and specialised paediatric care.

“It will offer state-of-the-art treatment and its campus is part of the larger plans to completely restructure GMCH,” he told the press.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the under-construction 800-bed Mother and Child care centre at GMCH and said it would be completed by October.

Once completed, GMCH Principal's office will be shifted to the new hospital building, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also inspected the progress of Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital which is Guwahati's second medical college.

Though the college is already offering limited OPD services, Chief Minister Sarma said that the hospital is expected to be fully operational by August 15 this year.

“The hospital will have 600 beds and have an intake of 100 MBBS students when completed,” he said.

Sarma also said the medical college will also have facilities for studying other postgraduate courses, including obstetrics and orthopaedics. The hospital will also have 100 paying cabins for the convenience of patients, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister added that plans are underway to construct another building with 500 beds at the medical college in the future.

The super-speciality services, including neurology, cardiology and kidney transplant will be shifted to the new 800-bed MMC hospital, the construction of which is going on in full swing, CM Sarma added.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Commissioner and Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Siddharth Singh; Commissioner and Special Secretary, Public Works Department, Chandan Sharma; and several other top officials.

With inputs from agencies