GMCH takes strict action: 3 expelled over bar brawl, 15 others face hostel suspension

Guwahati, Nov 24: The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital dismissed three individuals over their alleged participation in a bar brawl in Guwahati on Thursday night.

The GMCH authorities, acknowledging the incident, expelled the trio from college for six months and permanently from the hostel with immediate effect.

The guardians were also notified about the incident, and the students also admitted to their mistake.

According to the authorities, two of them were final year students, while the third was an intern. The scuffle occurred at a Guwahati bar, involving the accused MBBS students from Hostel No 4, leading to their expulsion.

Additionally, 15 others were expelled from the hostel for three months by the authorities after they went to the spot without informing the authorities.

Despite the 15 boys denying their involvement in the scuffle, authorities expressed their willingness to cooperate with the police if evidence emerges.

As per sources, a scuffle broke out after the students went out for dinner, subsequently involving others and resulting in injuries to bar employees as well on Thursday night.