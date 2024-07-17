GMCH Supdt refutes mass resignation claims

Guwahati. July 17: Following the media reports claiming mass resignation of doctors from government jobs, the Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Abhijit Sarma clarified that no such resignations has happened at present.

This comes after a few media organisations stated that several doctors from GMCH, Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) and Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) have resigned.

Citing a ‘list of resignations’, the reports further stated that doctors from state-run hospitals in Silchar, Nalbari, Kokrajhar and Diphu Medical Colleges were also included.

Following the circulation of the news, Dr Sarma took to his official X handle and said, “Surprised by the News item of alleged Govt doctors resignations. No such mass resignation has happened at present. I or my Principal is not aware of any such thing at GMCH. People have to be careful while posting such a news in Social Media.”

However, The Assam Tribune had earlier reported that altogether 174 physicians have either taken voluntary retirement or have quit the government sector for various reasons in the last five years.



According to data available with the state health department between January 2019 and May 2024, altogether 98 doctors opted for voluntary retirement. Also, in the last five years, 76 doctors have resigned from the service.

Under the voluntary retirement scheme, 21 doctors working in different parts of the state have opted to quit their government jobs in 2019, nine doctors in 2020, 34 doctors in 2021, 15 doctors in 2022, and 19 doctors during the period from January 2023 to May 2024.

Similarly, eight doctors resigned from the service in 2020, seven doctors in 2021, 24 doctors in 2022, 31 doctors in 2023, and six doctors in the first five months of 2024.