GMCH registers 31 road accident cases in 24 hours

Guwahati, Nov 2: Amidst the joyous Diwali festivities, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) registered 31 road traffic accident cases, including 27 reported in Kamrup (Metro), in 24 hours.

The report shows cases registered between 8 am of November 1 and 8 am of November 2.

The following is the age distribution breakdown of the 31 RTA patients brought in from within and around Kamrup (M):

0-10 years: 2

10-20 years: 2

20-30 years: 18

30-40 years: 6

Above 40 years: 3

Among the road accident patients, nine required hospitalisation while one was brought dead.

Furthermore, four burn related to Diwali cases were also registered in the hospital and five of physical assault.





Earlier on Friday, two youths were killed in a road accident on the GS Road at Khanapara.

One twenty-two-year-old Deepit Dey and a 19-year-old Konamika Narzary died on the spot after the speeding black Scorpio they were travelling in collided with another vehicle before ramming into the foot overbridge at Khanapara.

Another girl, Niharika Basumatary (23), who was also in the same vehicle sustained minor injuries. She was later discharged from the hospital after first aid. The accident took place at around 3:15 am.

According to police sources, the black Scorpio was travelling from the Khanapara side when it collided with another vehicle that was taking a U-turn at the traffic point. After the initial impact, Dey's vehicle veered and crashed into the foot overbridge.