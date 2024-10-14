GMCH registers 120 road accidents in last 48 hrs of Puja, 59 in Guwahati alone

Guwahati, Oct 14: A total of 120 road accidents were reported in Guwahati and its adjacent areas in the last 48 hours of Durga Puja celebrations, the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) informed on Monday.

Quoting data from road accident cases registered in the hospital’s casualty ward during the period, the hospital informed that of the 120 cases, 59 took place in Guwahati, while 61 road accidents were reported from outside the city.



“Of the 120 cases we received, the number of males involved in the mishaps is significantly higher than females—112 males and 8 females. There have been no deaths, though one individual was brought dead to the hospital. Currently, 24 victims from these accidents are undergoing treatment at GMCH,” Superintendent of GMCH, Dr. Abhijit Sarma, told The Assam Tribune.

Sarma also noted that the majority of the victims brought to the hospital are between 30 and 40 years old. "All of them are road accident victims; there are no cases related to brawls," Sarma added.

Sarma also claimed that accident cases have lessened compared to the previous year. “Awareness has increased among the people, and this year, traffic too was less in the city,” asserted Sarma.

Contrary to Sarma’s claims, a report published by a national daily during the 2023 Durga Puja celebrations stated that around 282 people were injured and admitted to GMCH.

Earlier on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had praised the state police and emergency services for their efforts in ensuring a smooth and peaceful conclusion to the Durga Puja festivities across Assam.

He also noted that no major incidents were reported among the 8,000 registered puja committees in the state.

“With no major incidents being reported in any of the 8,000 registered pujas, Durga Puja festivities have concluded peacefully in Assam…” he wrote on a popular micro-blogging website.

A day prior, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah too had informed that there were no reports of any untoward incident during the four-day-long Durga Puja celebrations.