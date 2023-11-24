85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

GMCH professors; students involve in drunken brawl in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
GMCH professors; students involve in drunken brawl in Guwahati
Guwahati, Nov 24:In an unusual turn of events, an altercation took place involving professors and students affiliated with the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Keiko Ultra Lounge Bar in the Christian Basti area of Guwahati on Thursday.

As per sources, MBBS students from Hostel No. 4 along with professors of GMCH were accused of creating a ruckus in the bar, following which an altercation took place.

According to information received, the MBBS students and the professors allegedly indulged in vandalism at the bar. After the commotion, the bar management also found themselves caught in the altercation.

On the other hand, the chef of the bar mentioned that the guest first physically abused the bar manager, which led to the altercation.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot to take stock of the situation and control the situation.

It may be mentioned that the bar manager received serious injuries, following which he had to be admitted to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati.

