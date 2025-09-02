GMCH infant death: Negligence cited; 7 staff, including Pediatrics HoD, suspended

Guwahati, Sept 2: The probe into the death of a four-day-old infant at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has led to the suspension of seven medical professionals, including senior doctors, trainee doctors, nurses and technical staff.

A notification from the Medical Education & Research Department and Directorate of Health Services, Assam, confirmed disciplinary action against Dr. Anupama Deka, Head of Pediatrics; Dr. Deepankar Hazarika, Associate Professor; nurse-in-charge Gomati Devi; staff nurse Chandana Nath; and ICU technician Ishanjyoti Talukdar. Their suspension period, however, has not been specified.

In place of Dr. Deka, Dr. Dulal Kalita has been appointed the new Head of Pediatrics, GMCH chief Dr Devojit Choudhury told the press on Tuesday.

In a parallel notification, Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences (SSHS) suspended two trainee doctors — Dr. Hrishikesh Thakuria and Dr. Pooja Saikia — for six months, citing “grave misconduct and dereliction of duty.”

They were charged under Section 27 (iii), Section 32 (4)(d) and disciplinary powers of Section 59 (1 & 3) of the SSHS statute.

“All seven have been suspended in line with committee findings, reports by health authorities and SOPs. Negligence of duty has been identified as the primary cause,” Dr. Choudhury said.

The infant, admitted with jaundice, died on August 18 inside the NICU, sparking outrage over alleged lapses in medical care and a shortage of staff. The state government immediately set up a three-member probe committee to investigate.

On August 20, NICU sister-in-charge Bhanupriya Mishong was arrested and interrogated by Bhangagarh Police, triggering protests by nurses’ unions and healthcare organisations across Assam.

They demanded the suspension and transfer of the GMCH principal and voiced solidarity with the arrested nurse.

Earlier on August 30, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured strict action based on the inquiry committee’s findings, while emphasising that the report also outlined remedial steps to strengthen GMCH’s systems.

“Only action will not be enough. The report has suggested a series of improvements for GMCH — from maintaining the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and enhancing security to upgrading facilities for visiting and resident doctors. These are important issues we must address,” Sarma had told the press.

He added that the recommendations include short-, medium- and long-term measures, which the government will implement in phases.

“We will first resolve the issues directly linked to this incident and then move towards medium- and long-term reforms,” he said.