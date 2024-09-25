GMCH defends medical care amidst allegations over newborn’s fractured arm

Guwahati, Sept 25: The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has addressed allegations of medical negligence following the pathological fracture of a newborn’s arm during delivery.

Superintendent of institute, Dr. Abhijit Sarma, on Wednesday, clarified that the complications arose due to the mother’s pre-existing condition of sickle cell anaemia, which posed significant risks during childbirth.

The incident occurred on September 23, a day after the woman was admitted to the hospital at around 10 am on September 22.

Due to complications and the mother's condition, doctors opted for a caesarean section, using the Patwardhan technique, as the amniotic fluid had already dried up.

This technique led to a pathological fracture in the child’s arm, explained Dr. Sarma.

“An X-ray was immediately conducted, and the child was referred to an orthopaedic specialist at the hospital. The doctor confirmed that the fracture will heal on its own,” he assured.

Dr. Sarma further stated that both mother and child are currently in stable condition and the father has been informed about the situation.

The clarification comes after the child’s father accused the hospital staff of negligence on Tuesday, claiming that he noticed fractures in three places on the newborn’s arm and that he was not allowed to see his child thereafter.

Dr. Sarma reiterated that all necessary precautions were taken given the mother’s medical condition and highlighted that the hospital has kept the family updated about the child's health.



