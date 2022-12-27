GMCH conducts mock drill to review Covid preparedness

Guwahati, Dec 27: Along with the rest of the country the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital is today conducting mock drills to review the health facilities in dealing with the rising Covid 19 cases in some countries.

The Centre issued an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries. Following the Centre's directions, a mock drill will be held in all hospitals on Tuesday to check their readiness for Covid management.

As per the advisory the mock drill will assess bed availability, manpower, referral resources, testing capacity, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen availability, among other things.

In Guwahati, the Kamrup Metro District Administration along with the Health department is conducting the mock drill programme.

As per sources, GMCH has implemented all efforts to provide emergency treatment to Covid infected patients. The Deputy Commissioner is monitoring the situation for better management of Covid 19.

The GMCH has set up 156 Covid beds and has enough medical equipment and oxygen in the oxygen plant set up in the medical college to deal with the situation. Arrangements have been made to make everything readily available within 24 hours. Although there is no rapid testing system in Assam but regular testing is going on, said sources.

The Union health ministry on Saturday underlined that it was necessary that requisite public health measures are put in place in all states and union territories to meet any exigencies while referring to the surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The tally of Covid cases in the country has now gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,77,459).