GMC water supply to remain suspended till Sept 4

Guwahati, Sep 3: The water supply in several parts of Guwahati city will remain suspended till September 4 due to some technical issue.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

It may be mentioned that the disruption of water started on September 1 due to modification and shifting of existing 450 mm dia raw water pumping main from Panbazar Water Treatment Plan to Sarania reservoir thereof.

The list of affected areas includes Chatribari, Paltanbazar, Rehabari, Kacharibasti, B. Baruah Road, Ulubari, Gandhibasti, South Sarania, Lachit Nagar, Bhangagarh, Rajgarh, and Pub-Sarania.