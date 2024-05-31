GMC: Water supply to be disrupted from June 1 to June 2 in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 31: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), in a notification issued on Friday, informed that water supply will be disrupted from June 1, 2024, to June 2, 2024, due to replacement work.

According to the notification, the work entails the replacement of the existing 450-mm-diameter pumping main from the Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to the Sarania reservoir below the Panbazar ROB.

The notification further mentioned that the replacing works will be carried out by Northeast Frontier Railway, and work will start on June 1, 2024, and is expected to be completed approximately 48 hours from execution.

The water supply shall be resumed as and when the work is completed.

GMC urged consumers to cooperate in this unavoidable circumstance.

Meanwhile, the areas that will be affected are:

Saraniya, Ulubari, Lachit Nagar, Gandhi Basti, Rehabari, BK Kakati Road, Manipuri Basti, B. Borooah Road, Kachari Basti and Islampur















