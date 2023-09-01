GMC to disrupt water supply in parts of Guwahati due to maintenance work

Guwahati, Sept 1: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Thursday took to social media to share an update about suspension of water supply in parts of the city.

The civic body said that the water supply will be disrupted in some parts of the city on September 1 and 2. The work will start on Friday and is expected to be over by Saturday.

The corporation further informed that the decision was taken due to modification and shifting of existing 450 mm dia raw water pumping main from Panbazar Water Treatment Plan to Sarania reservoir thereof.

The list of affected areas includes Chatribari, Paltanbazar, Rehabari, Kacharibasti, B. Baruah Road, Ulubari, Gandhibasti, South Sarania, Lachit Nagar, Bhangagarh, Rajgarh, and Pub-Sarania.















