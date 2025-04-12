GMC to discontinue water supply scheme from July 1, announces subsidy & tax rebates

Guwahati, April 12: Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Friday said that the civic body's water supply scheme will be discontinued from July 1 this year.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Friday, Sarania said that a subsidy of Rs 9500 per customer for 15mm diameter pipe connection is being provided for GMC water connection holders for migration to the Guwahati Jal Board connection.

"A joint survey by GJB and GMC is being carried out to streamline the transition process. The benefit will be available till June 30. The subsidised scheme will be available for all religious institutions, naamghars, community halls, mahila samitis, clubs, etc," he said.

The Mayor also announced that rainwater harvesting systems will be installed at schools and public organizations free of cost, if they are willing to set up the systems in their premises. He also informed that if any public entity is willing to recharge their dry borewell or tubewell, it can approach the GMC.

Talking about the ongoing GIS survey, the mayor said that the GMC has launched GIS survey in the city for assigning unique house numbers to all residential and commercial establishments within the city limits.

"The initiative is a part of our ongoing efforts to streamline municipal services, improve infrastructure planning, and enhance the overall convenience for residents. Geovista Technologies Pvt Limited has been awarded the work and it has already completed survey in 27 wards. Survey in the remaining wards is ongoing and is likely to be completed by the year end," he said.

"Installation of the unique house number plates will commence this month and GMC urges all citizens to cooperate in this process," he added.

In order to enhance urban forests for maintaining a sustainable ecosystem and for encouraging cleanliness, GMC has also taken an initiative to provide property tax rebates for those households which will maintain urban forests and have clean gateways or approach roads of houses (podulis). The tax incentive will be to the tune of upto 10 per ecnt of the current demand for the next financial year.

"GMC will create a portal for inviting entries. The entries will be verified by GMC officials and subsequently the tax incentive will be provided. The contours of the policy as well as application process will be provided in the portal itself," said Sarania.

Talking about trade licences, Sarania said that GMC is working for a simplified system and for providing a single trade licence for multiple similar businesses, within an establishment, which will be clubbed together under broad heads.