GMC plans tax rebates and cleanliness drives to tackle waste management

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is considering a proposal to give tax rebate to citizens who help the apex civic body to keep the city clean.

In its move to make extensive mass awareness on cleanliness and garbage management among the masses, the GMC is also planning to organize a competition "Swaccha Poduli" among the city households.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, GMC mayor Mrigen Sarania said that in a bid to tackle the challenges of solid waste management, the apex civic body is planning to launch various innovative steps in the days to come. The proposed tax rebate plan, competitions etc., are part of such initiatives, he said. Guwahati produces 700-800 tons of solid waste on daily basis and managing the same is a major challenge for the apex civic body, Sarania informed.

"The decision regarding tax rebate is yet to be finalized and we are studying different aspects of the proposed move," Sarania said.

Meanwhile, to keep the city clean, the GMC launched the Guwahati Swacchata Abhiyan on Saturday.

Mayor Sarania informed that under the new initiative, altogether 37 task forces will carry out extensive cleanliness drives in every nook and corner of the city for the next three months. Similarly, members of the task force will also organize awareness meetings and interaction programmes among common people in every locality to raise awareness on the importance of cleanliness.

"The members of the task force will cover every very corner of the city. Thereafter, they will create awareness among the masses on the importance of maintaining cleanliness. If local people, organizations, NGOs and others come for- ward to join the initiative, it will make a difference soon," Sarania added.