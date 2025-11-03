GMC nets Rs 85-Cr revenue this year; Rs 40L allotted per ward for civic upgrades

Guwahati, Nov 3: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has rolled out an ambitious development roadmap for 2025–26, focusing on improving civic infrastructure, sanitation and public amenities, while tightening revenue administration across the city.

Announcing the plans, Mayor Mrigen Sarania, told the press on Monday, that the measures aim to make Guwahati cleaner, better lit and more efficient in service delivery, supported by stronger citizen participation and stricter compliance.

Push for regularisation of trade licences

The Mayor revealed that of the over 50,000 businesses registered under the GMC’s trade licence system, around 12,000 traders are yet to obtain valid licences, while nearly 25,000 have failed to renew theirs.

“In the last year, we collected Rs 27 crore in trade licence fees. However, a large number of business owners are still operating without valid licences,” Sarania said, urging traders to regularise their businesses through the GMC’s online platform.

He also warned that trade licences of habitual defaulters who fail to pay taxes will be cancelled.

Strong revenue collection & fiscal discipline

Highlighting the Corporation’s fiscal performance, the Mayor said GMC has achieved “considerable success” in property tax collection this year.

Out of 1.6 lakh holding numbers, taxes have been collected from 1.1 lakh property owners. Against a target of Rs 130 crore for 2024–25, the Corporation has already realised between Rs 80 crore and Rs 85 crore.

To encourage timely payment, GMC will offer a 5–10% discount to taxpayers who pay on time or in advance, while those delaying payment by two to three years will face a fine of up to 20%.

“Citizens’ cooperation and timely payment are vital to sustain urban development,” Sarania added.

Ward-level funds for local improvement

Each GMC councillor has been allocated Rs 40 lakh for infrastructure work such as road repairs and civic upgrades. In every ward, four large public restrooms have already been built, with a target of 200 across all wards in 2025–26.

Additionally, Rs 10 lakh per ward has been sanctioned for new streetlights and another Rs 10 lakh for installing small high-mast lights in public spaces, including 13 cremation grounds.

Roads, lighting, water & sanitation in focus

A three-month action plan has been drawn up to improve roads, street lighting, water supply and sanitation.

Work in the remaining seven to eight wards is expected to be completed shortly. The Mayor said 60–70% of the city’s water supply network is now operational.

To promote civic pride, GMC will launch a ward-level competition titled “Clean Guwahati, My Guwahati.”

As part of its waste management initiative, Wednesdays have been designated as dry waste collection days, and residents have been urged to cooperate by keeping segregated waste ready for pickup.

Innovations & environmental measures

In a first, GMC has launched a pet maintenance app under the Sahajeevan Project, integrating animal care with municipal services.

Discussions under the Swachh Guwahati Abhiyan are also under way, with the goal of completing all measures within three months.

To tackle artificial flooding, the Corporation has cleaned 451 drains and will now target another 555 drains along with five rivers. Seven new super-sucker vehicles have been deployed to boost sanitation efforts.

New office, eco-focus & stricter building norms

A permanent GMC office has been completed at Betkuchi, where the existing offices at Uzanbazar and Ganeshguri will soon be relocated. The current Uzanbazar office site will make way for a multi-storey market complex.

The Mayor said the Corporation will maintain focus on preserving Guwahati’s ecological balance during the summer months and will partner with organisations such as Indian Oil Corporation to advance sustainability initiatives. “All ongoing projects are expected to be completed by January,” he said.

Reinforcing transparency in construction, the GMC announced that no new building permits will be issued without occupancy certificates. To streamline compliance, a special camp will be organised from December 1 to 31.

With its multi-pronged plan combining fiscal reform, infrastructure upgrade and civic participation, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation aims to give the city a cleaner, more organised and citizen-friendly face in the year ahead.