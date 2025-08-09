GMC launches ‘Sikun Guwahati-Mur Guwahati’ drive to boost cleanliness & behavioural change

Guwahati, Aug 9: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched 'Sikun Guwahati-Mur Guwahati', a special cleanliness drive to make the city cleaner, greener and more liveable.

The campaign was launched by State Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah in the presence of Mayor Mrigen Sarania and GMC commissioner Dr MS Lakshami Priya.

Held at Srimanta Sanka-radeva Kalakshetra on Thursday, the programme marked the third anniversary of GMC's current council and celebrated the city's improvement to 44th rank in Swachh Survekshan 2024.

GMC commissioner Dr Priya presented the different features of Sikun Guwahati-Mur Guwahati, highlighting the initiative features an inter-ward cleanliness competition to assess cleanliness, hygiene, and citizen participation, covering homes, schools, markets, offices, hospitals, and public spaces.

Mayor Mrigen Sarania said, "Sikun Guwahati is a movement to inspire civic pride and behavioural change. Together, we can make Guwahati a cleaner, healthier home."

Each ward will be evaluated by both internal teams and external evaluators, with awards to promote healthy competition.

The initiative focuses on enhancing waste segregation at source, ward-level cleanliness through inter ward competition, strengthening solid and liquid waste infrastructure capacities, creating public awareness through interactive campaigns, IEC activities, and mass participation, etc.

Mallabaruah also unveiled a commemorative journal highlighting GMC's achievements and challenges over the past three years.

Safety gears were also distributed to dedicated GMC workers and Aapda Mitras. Additionally a special gratitude was extended to Safai Mitras for their role in GMC's Swachh Survekshan 2024 success.

The 'GIS Geo Hub' portal by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning was also launched during the programme, enabling better planning through detailed location based data.

The event was also attended by MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Deputy Mayor Smita Roy, GMC councillors and community leaders.