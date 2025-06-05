GMC launches lease waiver for indigenous SC/ST women vendors at Beltola Bazaar

Guwahati, June 5: In a move aimed at uplifting indigenous women vendors, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), on Thursday, launched a lease fee waiver for small businesses run by women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) communities.

The initiative was flagged off at the iconic, weekly Beltola Bazaar and is set to expand across the city.

The move is expected to provide both financial relief and business security to hundreds of women who are vital contributors to their families’ incomes and the city’s informal economy.

“This is a landmark step toward ensuring that our women entrepreneurs—who are the backbone of our communities—receive the support they need to thrive,” said Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania at the launch event.

To ensure continued support even for those operating outside designated GMC spaces, the civic body will issue identity cards to ST/SC women vendors who prefer to remain in their existing spots.

“Many of these sellers have loyal customers and do not want to shift locations. So far, our survey has identified 90 such vendors who will receive their cards soon,” the mayor added.

The lease fee waiver initiative will also be implemented in other markets such as Sawkuchi Bazaar and Betkuchi Bazaar, with plans to expand to additional locations in a phased manner, Sarania said.

“This is just the beginning. We are committed to supporting every indigenous ST/SC woman vendor in leased markets under GMC jurisdiction,” Sarania said.

The GMC’s initiative is part of its broader push to make urban markets more inclusive and accessible, especially for marginalised women traders.

It also marks a step forward in easing regulatory burdens and promoting equity in Guwahati’s local economy.