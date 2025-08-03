GMC imposes 10 pm deadline for street vendors ahead of Independence Day

Guwahati, August 3: In the lead-up to the 79th Independence Day, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has introduced a new timing regulation allowing street vendors and food court operators to operate only until 10 pm. After that, they must vacate the area and remove their stalls or movable setups.

“Vendors are allowed to operate until 10 PM. After that, they must pack up and leave. This timing regulation is crucial for maintaining order, especially at night. Any seized goods during the drive can be collected later from the GMC office,” said Munindra Mahanta, a GMC official.

He added that although the corporation has not yet designated formal vending zones, vendors are expected to comply with these temporary rules until further notice. “If they don’t, eviction will be necessary,” Mahanta warned.

The municipal body stressed that while it acknowledges the livelihood concerns of hawkers, it also has a duty to protect the interests of permanent shop owners who are often affected by encroachments on pedestrian pathways.

“While we understand that this is their primary source of income, we cannot allow unregulated vending to disrupt traffic, hurt permanent businesses, or create security issues—especially around Independence Day,” Mahanta said.

On Saturday night, GMC teams conducted eviction at multiple locations of the city, dismantling temporary stalls and structures set up on footpaths. The effort is part of a broader push to enhance public safety and ease congestion ahead of the national celebrations.

In parallel, the GMC has launched a crackdown on e-rickshaws—particularly those contributing to traffic jams. “Only designated ferry vehicles will be exempt from these checks,” said Mahanta. Officials also said action will be taken against faluda vehicles entering the city from other states without proper permission.

The GMC has urged all vendors and operators to follow the temporary rules to avoid penalties or seizure of goods. With Independence Day around the corner, the city remains on high alert to ensure civic order and security.