GMC directs schools in Guwahati to remove stray dogs as dog bite cases surge

Guwahati, Dec 14: The Gauhati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has sounded an alarm over the city’s escalating concern over dog bite cases, issuing notices to schools across Guwahati to immediately remove stray dogs from their premises and enforce mandatory safety measures.

Assam, including Guwahati has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in aggressive dog attacks in the last few years, particularly targeting children and the elderly.

Dog bite incidents in the State have surged from around 90,000 cases in 2023 to nearly 1.5 lakh in 2024, marking an annual jump of more than 50 per cent. Public health officials warn that the trend is likely to continue through 2025, with projections indicating a similar spike unless urgent interventions are put in place.

Many stray dogs in Guwahati, from time to time, have been diagnosed to be suspected carriers of rabies, which experts believe, is very alarming, especially in view of the rising stray dog population and low vaccine coverage.

According to GMC officials, the notices instruct all schools – government, provincialized, and private – to ensure that their campuses are fully secured and free from stray dogs. Schools have been asked to take immediate steps to prevent the entry of stray animals by repairing boundary walls, installing gates where required, and maintaining proper surveillance within the premises.

In line with the Supreme Court’s directives on managing human-animal conflict and ensuring child safety, the GMC has also mandated the appointment of a nodal officer in every school. This officer will be responsible for coordinating with municipal authorities, monitoring compliance, and ensuring that preventive measures remain in place throughout the academic year.

Additionally, each school has been asked to constitute a monitoring committee comprising teachers, administrative staff, and, where possible, parent representatives. The committee’s role will be to regularly inspect the campus, identify vulnerabilities, and recommend corrective actions to prevent stray dogs from entering school grounds.

A senior GMC official said the corporation expects ‘strict and time bound compliance’ from all educational institutions.

“The Supreme Court has clearly outlined the responsibilities of local bodies and institutions in ensuring the safety of children. Schools must take proactive steps to secure their premises. We have asked them to report back on the measures taken,” the official said.

The notices also require schools to submit a compliance report to the GMC, detailing the actions undertaken, timelines for pending works, and the names of the designated nodal officers. Schools that fail to comply may face further action under municipal regulations.

Meanwhile, the parents’ groups have welcomed the move, noting that stray dog sightings inside school campuses have increased in recent months. Several schools had earlier reported incidents of dogs entering playgrounds and corridors, raising safety concerns among guardians.