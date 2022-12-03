GMC directs property owners to link holding number with APDCL consumer number

Guwahati, Dec 3: While stressing that many residents of Guwahati have not yet linked their holding number with their APDCL consumer number, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation GMC have directed property owners to do so at the earliest.

While addressing a press meet on Friday, GMC Commissioner said, "Many residents still haven't taken holding numbers. Holding number should be linked to APDCL customer number but many people in the city have not done this yet."

He further said that GMC employees have a reputation for harassment in the name of tax collection so, he said, an app will make it easier for Guwahati residents to pay taxes.

Moreover, GMC have given 50 per cent tax payment facility for those who owe Rs. 250 crore in the first place.

GMC directed that everyone to pay taxes for the last three years and it will give 50 per cent tax exemption.

It also said that those who have not paid taxes for 10-15 years can also pay 50 per cent tax.

So far, only 50,000 customers have linked holding numbers with APDCL and GMC have collected Rs. 63 crores in last six months.

Meanwhile, 180 centres will be opened to obtain holding numbers.

The commissioner said, "Electricity connection will be cut off if holding number is not connected. GMC is tough on tax collection."

Meanwhile, the GMC will carry out extensive awareness drives in every ward of the city and Common Service Centres (CSCs) will be set up from where people will be able to link their APDCL consumer numbers with holding numbers, self assess their properties to avail holding numbers, and clear off pending dues from December 3.