GMC cracks down on narcotic ads, issues notice to ad agencies for hoarding removal

Guwahati, Feb 9: In a significant move, the Gauhati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has issued notices to advertising agencies, demanding the removal of hoardings featuring narcotic substances.

The GMC issued notice on Thursday that the display of advertisements for gutkha, pan masala, liquor and any other intoxicating or narcotic substances within the jurisdiction of the GMC has been prohibited with immediate effect.

The advertising agencies are given three days to remove hoardings from the date of issue of the notice.



The GMC further mentioned that if, within three days, agencies fail to do so, necessary steps shall be initiated for the dismantling of the concerned advertisement structures.















