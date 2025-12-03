GMC begins camp to fast-track building approvals, occupancy certificates by Dec 31

Guwahati, Dec 3: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), on Wednesday, unveiled a set of measures aimed at streamlining urban development procedures and addressing public concerns over delays in building-related clearances.

As part of the reforms, GMC will run a special approval camp till December 31 to fast-track pending building permissions, occupancy certificates, and regulatory cases.

Mayor Mrigen Sarania said widespread confusion persists among residents about the construction approval process, particularly the assumption that a planning permit issued by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is the final go-ahead for building.

“The planning permit is not the final go-ahead. GMDA issues the planning permit after collecting documents. Those documents are then forwarded to GMC, where we verify and provide the actual building permission,” Sarania clarified.

He acknowledged that delays often occur during document scrutiny, a key grievance among applicants, saying, the camp will help clear the backlog.

“Our engineers will examine all pending documents related to building permissions, occupancy certificates, and regulatory cases. Once cleared, the files will be sent directly to the Commissioner for final approval,” he said.

Despite a slowdown in construction this financial year, GMC aims to maintain stability in revenue collection. Against a target of Rs 16 crore in 2024–25 from building permissions, the municipal body has so far collected only Rs 2.5–3 crore.

“We want to increase revenue, but that does not mean we will issue licenses hastily to anyone and everyone,” the Mayor said, urging residents to follow approved building plans to avoid penalties or demolition.

Push for occupancy certificates

Sarania noted that many building owners often fail to apply for occupancy certificates, which are crucial for completing the legal status of a construction. Occupancy certificates are directly linked to holding tax assessments and property transactions.

“Unless a building has taken occupancy, it cannot be legally sold. Only after issuing occupancy do we process holding tax. Our engineers will also identify who has taken occupancy and who hasn’t,” he said.

The Mayor also emphasised that GMC can issue permissions only for miyadi (permanent) land, saying no construction approvals will be granted for non-arable or hilly land in line with urban planning norms and environmental guidelines.

Mosquito-control measures intensified

Addressing public health issues, Sarania said mosquito complaints have surged across several localities after the monsoon. GMC has expanded its fogging and larvae-control operations to curb breeding.

“We currently have eight large fogging machines with a 50-meter range. Steps have been taken to increase capacity to 40 machines,” he announced.

To strengthen ward-level response, GMC has procured 120 spray machines, allotting two to each ward to target larvae and prevent breeding.

With the dual focus on clearing civic backlogs and tackling seasonal health concerns, GMC says it aims to improve service delivery and ensure better compliance with urban development norms.