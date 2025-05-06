GMC becomes Opposition-free as AAP councillor joins BJP ahead of Panchayat polls

Guwahati, May 6: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has officially become opposition-free, with all 59 sitting councillors now aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

The lone remaining opposition voice in the 60-member corporation —Masuma Begum of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) —formally joined the BJP on Tuesday, marking a complete political consolidation under the BJP-led NDA in the city’s civic body.

Currently, GMC operates with 59 councillors, as the seat from Ward No. 47 remains vacant following the demise of councillor Prafulla Mahanta, who passed away on May 1, 2024.

“This is a golden moment for Guwahati Municipal Corporation. With all councillors now part of the NDA fold, we can work seamlessly toward the city’s development. Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP’s foundation in the city has become even stronger,” said GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania.

On Tuesday, former AAP councillor Begum from Ward No. 42 joined the BJP in a formal induction ceremony at the party’s state headquarters.

The event was attended by Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, and BJP General Secretary Rabindra Raju.

The AAP, however, has strongly criticised the BJP for welcoming Begum into its ranks.

“Masuma Begum was facing serious allegations of corruption, some even from her own staff. When we questioned her, she failed to give satisfactory answers. Instead of facing accountability, she jumped to the BJP. This raises serious questions—does the BJP give refuge to those accused of corruption?” said AAP spokesperson, Rajiv Saikia.

Begum had been AAP’s sole winning candidate in the 2022 GMC elections and was earlier congratulated by her party for her successful debut.

Her defection comes just a day ahead of the second phase of the Panchayat elections in Assam, intensifying the political implications of her move.

In the 2022 municipal elections, polls were conducted in 57 of 60 wards. The BJP won 49 seats, AGP secured six, while three BJP candidates were elected unopposed.

The AJP and AAP each won one seat, with Hukum Ali of AJP joining the BJP in 2024. With both opposition councillors now having joined the BJP, the GMC stands without any opposition.