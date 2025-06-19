Glued to screens: Guwahati’s children & spike in Problematic Internet Use

In today’s digital era, the line between harmless online engagement and internet addiction is increasingly blurred — especially for children. As screens become surrogate babysitters and the internet morphs into an all-encompassing playground, many youngsters are falling prey to Problematic Internet Usage (PIU), triggering serious concern among psychologists, ophthalmologists, educators, and parents alike.

PIU — which includes excessive use of social media, online gaming, or even doom-scrolling — is becoming alarmingly common among children as young as 10, sometimes even younger. Experts warn that the risk and frequency of negative experiences increase with age and greater access to digital devices.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Moni Deka, a resident of Nabin Nagar, said, “My kids are, as usual, very much into phones, the internet, and such things these days. They’re growing up watching Cocomelon and other cartoons. They’re also into YouTube and reels, and we can’t always stop them — they tend to lash out if we do.”

Psychologists note that PIU is closely associated with a host of psychological and behavioural problems. Children showing signs of PIU are more likely to suffer from depression, anxiety, sleep disturbances, attention issues, anger outbursts — and, in extreme cases, even suicidal ideation.

The Kids Rights Index 2025 reports that over 14% of children globally are now facing mental health concerns — a crisis worsened by unregulated digital exposure.

Beyond mental health, PIU also presents physical consequences, including musculoskeletal strain, vision issues, reduced physical activity, and poor sleep hygiene. Socially, it often leads to withdrawal, strained family relationships, and in some cases, school refusal and disruption of daily functioning.

As screen time becomes more ingrained in children's lives, experts say that building healthier digital habits — and fostering open communication at home — may be key to reversing this growing trend.













Doctors weigh in

According to a 2024 survey by the National Council for Digital Wellbeing, over 62% of Indian children aged 8 to 16 exceed the recommended daily screen time of two hours. Many spend upward of five hours online—gaming, watching videos, or scrolling endlessly through social media.

“It is easy to blame the phone and internet usage among children, in today’s day and age, where Generation Alpha and Beta are growing up with AI and superior technology. These are in fact an irreplaceable part of our lives, even theirs. So, this is something, I believe, they will learn to adapt and integrate into their lives. However, that being said, it does not account for the neglect by parents in over-exposure of technology and such towards children at such pivotal years of their life,” says Anshuman Phukan, psychologist.

“I believe there has to be proper monitoring and regulation by the parents along with their own personal teaching to shape the child’s formative years, making use of the best of both worlds,” he added.

Dr. Anuj Malhotra, a pediatric ophthalmologist at a private hospital in Guwahati, says that there has been an explosion in cases of digital eye strain, early-onset myopia, and dry eye syndrome among children.

“Children as young as seven are getting prescription glasses due to screen-induced visual stress. They blink less, stay glued to screens for hours, and don’t take breaks,” he says.

He adds that many parents come in only when symptoms become severe. “They’re unaware or dismissive of how much screen exposure their children are really getting. Often, it’s only when kids start complaining of constant headaches or blurred vision that action is taken.”

“We are seeing a rise in cases of children or kids, even below 10 years of age, coming in to get their prescription glasses, sometimes even 30-40 in a month,” said Kapil Kakoty, Optometrist and the owner of a spectacle shop in Ulubari.













Digital detachment at home

Many experts agree that a key driver of Problematic Internet Usage (PIU) among children is not traditional parental neglect, but a form of digital detachment.

“Parents are either too busy themselves or are equally absorbed in their screens. We now live in households where everyone is physically present but mentally distant—each in their own digital world,” says Prity Agarwal, a teacher based in Zoo Road.

Often, devices are handed over to pacify children during meals, travel, or even at bedtime. While convenient in the short term, this practice not only fosters dependency but also deprives children of crucial cognitive and emotional development opportunities that arise from real-world interaction.

The effects of PIU spill over into schools, friendships, and family dynamics. Teachers report a noticeable decline in students’ concentration, handwriting, and classroom engagement. Children accustomed to fast-paced online content often struggle to adjust to the slower, more structured rhythm of classroom learning.

Socially, face-to-face communication skills are deteriorating. “We’re raising a generation that may be tech-savvy but emotionally stunted,” warns Agarwal.

She adds that many children now exhibit anxiety, attention difficulties, emotional dysregulation, and disrupted sleep patterns—all closely linked to excessive screen time. “What starts as casual screen use can quickly spiral into addiction. Children become irritable, anxious, or withdrawn when separated from their devices,” she says.













Spot the red flags early

So what can be done? Experts stress the need for balanced screen usage, parental involvement, and structured routines.

Dr. Malhotra recommends the “20-20-20 rule” - every 20 minutes of screen time should be followed by a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away. Educator Prity Agarwal suggests digital-detox weekends and screen-free family hours. “The idea isn’t to demonise technology but to teach responsible use,” she says.

She also emphasises the need for early intervention. “If your child shows signs of withdrawal, excessive irritability when offline, or poor sleep and appetite, seek professional help. Internet addiction is real — and it is treatable,” Agarwal adds.

Problematic Internet Use (PIU) among children is a growing public health concern, tightly intertwined with mental health, social well-being, and family dynamics. It is no longer just a buzzword. As the digital world expands, the responsibility to safeguard children’s physical, emotional, and mental well-being must begin at home — with parents and close caregivers leading the way.









