Girl rescued from clutches of trafficking racket at Guwahati Airport

Guwahati, Jan 19: The sleuths of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rescued an 18-year-old girl from the clutches of human traffickers at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport on Thursday.

According to sources, the CISF team rescued the girl from a trafficking racket at the airport.



It is learned that the girl originally hails from Morigaon district in Assam and was lured by her social media friend to travel to Delhi.

