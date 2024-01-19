Girl rescued from clutches of trafficking racket at Guwahati Airport

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Jan 19: The sleuths of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) rescued an 18-year-old girl from the clutches of human traffickers at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport on Thursday.
According to sources, the CISF team rescued the girl from a trafficking racket at the airport.
It is learned that the girl originally hails from Morigaon district in Assam and was lured by her social media friend to travel to Delhi.
