Girl dies by suicide after harassment from relatives in Guwahati

Guwahati, August 23: In a heart-wrenching incident, a young girl allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after facing continuous harassment from her relatives.

The incident occurred in Lalmati area of Guwahati on Wednesday and it is alleged that the uncle and aunt of the deceased used to harass her mentally and physically.

Reportedly, the victim was living with her paternal uncle and aunt after her parents died, following which she inherited all the properties along with a piece of land in Pathsala area of Assam.

The uncle and aunt of the girl were after her inheritance and used to torture her because of that, locals claimed.

They also said that the previous night, the accused duo beat the victim and this was going on for several days in the past.

Meanwhile, police has detained the uncle of the victim who is identified as Gopesh Medhi.