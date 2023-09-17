85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Girl dies after falling off a six storey building in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Girl dies after falling off a six storey building in Guwahati
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, Sep 17: In a tragic incident, a young girl died after falling from a six-storey building in Bamunimaidan locality of Guwahati on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Subansiri Apartment which is adjacent to the Government Press in Bamunimaidan.

As per sources, the deceased has been identified as Tangchi K Sangma, a resident of Meghalaya.

Following the incident, local police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

