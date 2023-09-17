Girl dies after falling off a six storey building in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 17: In a tragic incident, a young girl died after falling from a six-storey building in Bamunimaidan locality of Guwahati on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Subansiri Apartment which is adjacent to the Government Press in Bamunimaidan.

As per sources, the deceased has been identified as Tangchi K Sangma, a resident of Meghalaya.

Following the incident, local police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.