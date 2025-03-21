GHCBA opposes shifting of Gauhati High Court to North Guwahati, plans peaceful protest

Guwahati, March 21: The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) on Wednesday convened an extraordinary general body meeting (EOGM) to discuss the developments concerning the proposed shifting of the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal, North Guwahati.

After thorough deliberations, the general body resolved not to participate in the proposed committee, as suggested in the meeting held on March 13, 2025 between the Chief Justice, other judges of the Gauhati High Court, and representatives of the GHCBA, the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim, and the All Assam Lawyers Association (AALA).

The Association, in a press release, stated that it reiterated its opposition to the proposed shifting of the High Court and decided against being a part of any committee formed for overseeing the establishment of judicial infrastructure at Rangmahal.

The general body also resolved to seek a copy of the resolution of the full court regarding the proposed shifting and to de-mand clarification on the circumstances under which such a decision was taken without consulting the Bar, which remains one of the most crucial stakeholders in the judicial system.

The Association strongly objected to any discussion on such a critical issue being held without transparency and without involving all stakeholders.

Further, in continuation of its opposition to the proposed shifting of the High Court, the general body has resolved to hold a peaceful sit-in demonstration on March 24.

"The Gauhati High Court Bar Association remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the interests of the legal fraternity and ensuring that decisions affecting the High Court's future are made in a consultative and transparent manner," stated the release