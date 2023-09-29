General Secretary of BJP's OBC Morcha accused in land-grabbing case

Guwahati, Sep 29: The general secretary of the BJP's OBC Morcha, Pankaj Das, is accused of involvement in a land-grabbing case.

As per sources, Das allegedly attempted to seize land in Kalyani Nagar, in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati.

Following the incident, Bhagaduttapur police arrested the general secretary.

Meanwhile, following the allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) relieved Das of his duties from the morcha.

Furthermore, a case has been registered under sections 147/148/447/427/352/323/294/506 at Dispur Police Station.

Moreover, along with Das, four others are also being questioned by the police in connection with the case.















