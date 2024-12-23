Gaurav Gogoi slams govt's handling of protests ahead of Ambedkar Samman Yatra

Guwahati, Dec 23: In a sharp criticism of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday, questioned whether the Chief Minister understood the distinction between a rally and a protest.

This remark came ahead of the Congress's nationwide Ambedkar Samman Yatra scheduled for tomorrow, which will also take place in Assam.

Gogoi expressed frustration over Sarma’s stance regarding the rally, saying, “We have sought permission from the Chief Minister, but maybe he got confused between a rally and a protest. We will hold a rally tomorrow and will clarify the nature of the event. We hope for his cooperation.”

The rally, organised by the Congress, is a response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial remarks about BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Gogoi also criticised Shah for his comments on Ambedkar, calling them highly inappropriate.

“The way Amit Shah criticised BR Ambedkar was wrong. He did not even apologise when we asked him to. If he considers himself bigger than Ambedkar, then he should resign from his position,” Gogoi asserted, urging Shah to step down and apologise for the remarks.

The Ambedkar Samman Yatra aims to defend Ambedkar’s legacy and preserve his values, according to Gogoi.

The rally is part of a nationwide effort to protest Shah’s comments and reinforce the importance of Ambedkar’s contributions to Indian society, he added.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the chaotic “Raj Bhawan Chalo” march on December 18, the Kamrup district administration issued a prohibitory order, invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The order, issued on December 19, bans gatherings of more than five people and protests within a 1-km radius of the Dispur Capital Complex to maintain law and order.

Gogoi also noted the discrepancy in how leaders from different political parties were treated, saying, “The entry of Union Ministers like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is always open to Assam, but whenever Rahul Gandhi visits, he faces restrictions.”

In further criticism of the ruling party, Gogoi pointed out the government’s lack of response on critical issues affecting the public. “When we ask about granting ST status to six communities or the situation in Manipur, there are no answers. Instead of addressing public concerns, the ruling party focuses on attacking Congress leaders,” he said.







