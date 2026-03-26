Gaurav Gogoi questions Singapore verdict on Zubeen Garg, says it depends public doubts

Guwahati, March 26: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the verdict delivered by a Singapore court in connection to the death of heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

The Singapore coroner’s inquiry today ruled that the death of the legendary singer was caused owing to accidental drowning.

Addressing the media here, Gogoi stated that after September 19, the Government of India and the Government of Singapore had signed a special legal agreement to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. He said the agreement was implemented to ensure coordination between the two governments, including exchange of information, during the investigation.

He further said that the SIT constituted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had travelled to Singapore.

“We expected that there would be discussions with the Singapore Police and the Singapore Home Ministry and that information would be exchanged. We have heard what the Chief Minister said on the floor of the Assembly regarding Zubeen Garg’s death. The Chief Minister had stated in the Assembly that Zubeen Garg was murdered. At the same time, proceedings were ongoing in Singapore and the hearings had begun. However, the Singapore investigation concluded that it was a natural death, and today the court has delivered its verdict based on that finding,” Gogoi said.

He added that several questions have arisen in the minds of the people of Assam that should have been answered but, instead, the verdict has only deepened doubts.

“There were discussions between the two governments, the Assam SIT visited Singapore, and there must have been an exchange of information. Yet, the Singapore government says one thing, while the Assam government states another in the Assembly. Today’s verdict will benefit the main accused in the Zubeen Garg case. Despite investigations at the hotel where he (Zubeen Garg) stayed and where the incident occurred, and discussions by the Ministry of External Affairs, such a verdict has been delivered, which is difficult for us to accept,” he said.

Gogoi further alleged that the main accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma, have been legally aided by the Singapore verdict, which has provided them relief.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma himself had said that if justice is not delivered to Zubeen Garg before the Assembly elections, people of Assam should not vote for the BJP. Does he remember that statement today? People are finding it difficult to trust the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death. They are watching and wondering what is really happening. Instead of ensuring justice, the BJP has resorted to character assassination of Zubeen Garg. The Chief Minister does not want to speak on this matter. We never expected such a verdict in Zubeen’s case, and like us, many others are finding it hard to believe,” said the State Congress president.