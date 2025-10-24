Gaurav Gogoi leads ‘Zubeen Nyay Jatra’, questions govt’s intent on delivering justice

Guwahati, Oct 24: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday organised a ‘Zubeen Nyay Jatra’ from Nehru Park in Pan Bazaar, demanding justice for the late music icon Zubeen Garg.

The rally saw massive participation from party leaders and supporters, as they symbolically carried candles to the APCC headquarters as a mark of remembrance and solidarity.

Leading the march, APCC president and MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the people of Assam will not rest until justice is delivered in Zubeen’s case.

“We have gathered here today not as politicians but as citizens who loved and respected Zubeen. He was the voice of Assam and that voice cannot be silenced without answers. The people deserve to know the truth, and they deserve justice soon,” Gogoi said.

The rally also witnessed the participation of APCC President Bhupen Kumar Bora, MLA Zakir Hussain Choudhury Chikdar, MP Rakibul Hussain, and several other Congress leaders and party members. Participants walked peacefully, holding banners, candles, and placards with messages demanding transparency in the investigation surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.

Taking a sharp dig at the state government, Gogoi accused it of attempting to suppress public sentiment by imposing unnecessary restrictions.

“The government has started taking harsh measures to prevent large gatherings of people. They are trying to restrict movements, limit public presence, and control citizens who are only asking for justice for Zubeen Garg. This is deeply concerning,” he remarked.

Referring to the recent Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the authorities restricting visiting hours at Zubeen Kshetra, Gogoi said it reflects the government’s unwillingness to let people express their grief freely.

“When the government imposes such unnecessary restrictions, it raises doubts in everyone’s minds about whether they truly want justice to be served,” he added.

The Congress leaders reiterated their pledge to continue the movement until justice is achieved.

They also urged the government to ensure transparency in the investigation and to allow the people of Assam to pay tribute to their beloved artist without fear or restriction.