Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of political targeting amid ISI controversy

Guwahati, Feb 16: Amidst the ongoing controversy over alleged links between Congress leader's wife and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Jorhat MP claimed on Sunday that he is being targeted ahead of the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

“The entire BJP is focused on me. The way they are scared of me, I want to tell them that instead of me, they should be afraid of the public. The false propaganda they are spreading only highlights their weakness,” Gogoi stated during a press meet in Guwahati.

According to Gogoi, the BJP is attempting to weaken the Congress party by targeting him and his family.

“If I recall correctly, Dhruv Saxena, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh, was an ISI agent, and BJP member. He was in the BJP IT cell, yet no action was taken against him. Till now no ISI agent has infiltrated our party,’ the Jorhat MP maintained.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday mentioned that the cabinet will discuss the allegations concerning Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Coleburn, and her alleged links to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

“After today’s cabinet meeting, we will provide a briefing. This is a very serious matter; it started with Gaurav Gogoi, but now it is no longer just about him. We have proof that an anti-India force is actively operating,” stated the chief minister.

Notably, the Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP and Assam Chief Minister of indulging in an "atrocious smear campaign" and "character assassination" against the Congress leader.

“The smear campaign is happening because Gaurav Gogoi won the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat in June 2024 despite the Assam CM and other ministers camping in Jorhat and campaigning against him. It is also because the Jorhat MP has been in the forefront, revealing the blatant corruption and black deeds of the Assam CM,” Ramesh wrote on a popular microblogging website.

In response, Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back at Ramesh, reminding him of Congress' electoral defeats since 2014.

“I advise the concerned MP to move the court at the earliest so that, at the very least, this issue can be discussed on a judicial platform. I wholeheartedly welcome legal action against me. In fact, the Government of Assam is also initiating legal proceedings from today,” Sarma wrote.