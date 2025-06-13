Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM of serving corporate interests to retain power

Guwahati, June 13: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, accusing him of prioritising corporate interests over the welfare of the people.

Speaking at a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Gogoi alleged that Sarma was “trying to protect his chair by pleasing Adani,” and accused him of allocating land acquired from locals to large corporations without following due process.

“Since Adani shares close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister is going out of his way to satisfy him and maintain his own political standing,” Gogoi claimed.

He also suggested that the actions were part of a larger political strategy to prevent the return of Sarbananda Sonowal as Chief Minister.

In a strong criticism of the state’s economic ecosystem, Gogoi said, “We want to dismantle the monopoly created by Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam. Only a handful of large contractors get work, while local contractors are sidelined. We demand equal opportunities for all, so that everyone can earn and live with dignity.”

Turning to internal party matters, Gogoi said he has been working on strengthening the Congress organisation since assuming charge as the APCC president.

“We plan to submit a report to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after assessing our grassroots structure. Observers have been visiting their assigned districts, and the feedback has been positive. The final reports are expected by June 18,” he said.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assembly elections, Gogoi appealed for public support and emphasised the need to restore confidence among citizens.

“People are now afraid to speak up. Our mission is to give them their voice back,” he stated.