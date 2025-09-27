Gauhati University to rename cultural centre, unveil statue in Zubeen Garg’s honour

Guwahati, Sept 27: Gauhati University has announced a series of initiatives to immortalise the memory of cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, who passed away recently, officials said.

In recognition of his immense contribution to music and culture, the University will rename its Centre for Performing Arts and Culture as the Zubeen Garg Centre for Performing Arts and Culture.

To further preserve his memory, a statue of the legendary artiste’s will be installed, while a coffee table book documenting his extraordinary life and creative journey will also be published.

The University’s Inter-College Youth Festival will now feature a dedicated segment titled the Zubeen Garg Song, ensuring that his music continues to inspire generations of young performers.

Speaking on the announcement, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, said, “By renaming our Centre for Performing Arts and Culture in Garg’s honour and instituting these initiatives, Gauhati University seeks to preserve his creative spirit and inspire future generations to carry forward his legacy of music, courage, and cultural pride."

Similarly, Tezpur University, responding to a massive student protest that sought multiple measures to honour the late artiste, has announced a series of tributes — including a posthumous honorary doctorate, installation of a statue on campus, and the launch of a scholarship in Garg’s name.

The administration said the decision was taken both in response to student demands and as a mark of respect to the “heartbeat of the Assamese people.”

The announcement follows rising tensions between the university and its student community after the administration denied permission for a condolence meet on campus on September 19.

With inputs from IANS