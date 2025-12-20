Gauhati University to introduce common entrance test for UG law admissions from 2026

Guwahati, Dec 20: Gauhati University on Friday announced the introduction of a Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to undergraduate legal education (3-year LLB, 5-year BA-LLB, BCOM-LLB etc.) in all law colleges affiliated to the university, starting from the academic year 2026.

This is expected to address their longstanding concerns and open new avenues for many aspiring law professionals.

According to a notification issued earlier, the admission processes will be conducted and monitored by Gauhati University for all its affiliated law colleges.

“The University will ensure that the provisions of reservation and merit are strictly adhered to in their true spirit,” the notification said.

The Common Entrance Test will be organized as a centrally administered entrance examination, aimed at ensuring transparency, uniformity, and fairness in the admission process across all affiliated institutions offering undergraduate legal programmes.

The university has advised the principals of all affiliated law colleges to extend their support and cooperation to ensure the effective implementation and smooth conduct of the Common Entrance Test.

Further details regarding the examination will be notified in due course, said an official press release.