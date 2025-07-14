Gauhati University library website hacked briefly, pro-Pakistan slogans displayed

Guwahati, July 14: The website of Gauhati University's Krishna Kanta Handique Library was briefly hacked on Monday morning, with officials confirming that the breach lasted around 10 to 15 minutes.

According to university officials, the library's "remote login" system was targeted by suspected Pakistan-based hackers.

Following the breach, the login page displayed pro-Pakistan slogans such as "Dudh mangoge to kheer denge, Kashmir mangoge to cheer denge" and "Pakistan Zindabad", among others.

Librarian Prashant Kumar Deka informed that the breach was detected early in the morning and steps were promptly taken to regain control.

“The library's remote login system was hacked in the morning, but the controls have since been fully restored,” Deka said, urging students not to panic.

Reports suggest that login issues were first noticed late Sunday night, and by Monday morning, university officials had contacted the Ahmedabad-based Indian Access Management Federation to secure the system.

While the technical issue has been resolved, the incident has triggered serious concerns among the student community.

A student union member Utpal Kalita questioned the motive behind the attack. “Why would hackers from a rogue nation target a university library’s login system? This raises some troubling questions,” he said.

Kalita further said the union is preparing a memorandum to submit to the university administration, demanding clarity and a thorough investigation.

“Library access is not just limited to undergraduate or postgraduate students—it is also widely used by research scholars. The specific targeting of the university library is puzzling and concerning,” he added.

University authorities have yet to issue an official statement beyond confirming the restoration of services.

However, the student body has called for immediate attention from both the administration and government cybersecurity agencies.