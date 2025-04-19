Gauhati University files police complaint over fake poster ahead of convocation

Guwahati, April 19: Gauhati University on Friday lodged a formal complaint with the Director General of Police regarding the circulation of a fake poster, claiming performance of a Bollywood singer on the university premises on April 25.

The university administration clarified that the claims made in the poster are entirely unfounded and fabricated. A public notice has been issued urging all stakeholders to rely exclusively on official university communication channels for accurate and verified information.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the Registrar of the university, Utpal Sarma said, "The deliberate act of misinformation poses potential risks to public order and safety, particularly in the light of our upcoming 32nd convocation, scheduled for April 25, 2025."

The convocation will be attended by the President of India Droupadi Murmu, as the chief guest, necessitating the highest levels of security and vigilance, Sarma added.

Gauhati University has assured its full cooperation with the Assam Police and relevant authorities to en-sure that the sanctity of the institution and the safety of all participants are upheld during this important event.