Gauhati University clinches 9th spot in NIRF State Public University Rankings

Guwahati, September 5: Gauhati University (GU) has achieved the 9th position among state public universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, a significant improvement from its 13th rank last year. The rankings were officially released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. In addition to its top-10 ranking among state public universities, GU also secured the 33rd spot among all universities in India and the 52nd position among all institutions nationwide.

GU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta called the achievement a “momentous institutional leap,” attributing the success to the collective efforts of the university’s academic community, staff, and students.

He stated that the improved ranking boosts the university’s confidence in contributing to the vision of a ‘Viksit Assam and Viksit Bharat by 2047’. The Vice-Chancellor noted that this upward shift is the result of years of dedicated work across all levels of the university.

This recognition follows Gauhati University’s strong performance in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Rankings, where it was placed in the 351–400 bracket and ranked 48th in India.

Assam’s Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu congratulated GU, saying the improved ranking reflects the State’s growing academic footprint on both the national and global stages. Prof Utpal Sarma, Registrar of Gauhati University, also commended the teachers and students for their “relentless dedication, commitment, and pursuit of excellence,” which he said has set a new benchmark for the university.

This year marks the 10th edition of the NIRF India Rankings, which evaluated institutions across 17 categories. For the first time, a new category was introduced to assess performance against Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a special focus on environmentally sustainable practices.

The top five state public universities in this year’s rankings are Jadavpur University, Anna University, Panjab University, Andhra University, and Kerala University. GU’s entry into the top 10 is a notable milestone for higher education in Assam.