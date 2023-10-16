Gauhati Uni's Dept of Business Administration celebrates 45th anniversary

Guwahati, Oct 16: The Department of Business Administration at Gauhati University celebrated 45 years of excellence in 2023 and is eagerly anticipating its grand 50th-year milestone in 2028. To commemorate this remarkable journey, the department hosted the inaugural All Northeast B-School Meet on October 13th and 14th, 2023 named “Euphemos”: Bridging Horizon, Guiding Excellence.

This historic event, themed "Leadership Odyssey," brought together the best and brightest minds from prestigious business schools across the northeastern region.

The opening ceremony, held on October 13th, 2023, at the Phanidhar Datta Hall on the University Campus, was graced by eminent personalities:Pratap Jyoti Handique, Vice-Chancellor, Gauhati University; PVSLN Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director, NEDFI; Ashok Kr. Das, Director, OIL India; Kajal Saikia, Chief General Manager, HR, Legal, IOCL; Amrit Pal Singh, Dean, Department of Commerce; Gauhati University& other eminent dignitaries. This was followed by a Cultural Rally that officially marked the event's opening.

The two-day(2) event featured a diverse array of engaging competitions, including Enigma Expedition (a Treasure Hunt), QuizzoMania (a Quiz competition), AdQuake (Ad Making), Caseathon (a Case Study competition), Groove Gala (a Dance Competition), and more. These competitions not only tested the participants' skills but also encouraged creativity and teamwork.

AT Photo

Students from esteemed institutions such as Nagaland University, NEHU, USTM, Royal Global University, Assam Women University, and more enthusiastically participated in various competitions, including quizzes, fashion shows, and other business-related events.

On October 14th, several exciting events were lined up, culminating in a vibrant cultural evening for the students which included the band “Nalyaak” mesmerising the audience & pulled down the curtains of the inaugural edition of the event. The All Northeast B-School Meet proved to be a platform where knowledge, talent, and creativity converged, leaving an indelible mark on the journey towards producing future leaders in the business arena.