Gauhati Press Club to celebrate Golden Jubilee; Assam CM to be Chief Patron of celebrations

Guwahati, Sep 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday gave a green signal to become the chief patron of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Gauhati Press Club (GPC).

The club will be commemorating its Golden Jubilee year from November-December this year and will continue until 2023. With over 1,000 members - categorized as General, Associate and Patron members- under its fold, the Club is registered under the Registration of Society Act XXI of 1860.

The development comes after GPC president Manoj Kumar Nath and its general secretary Sanjoy Ray on Saturday met CM Sarma to discuss several issues including journalists' safety and security.

The team extended their gratitude to the CM, who assured to extend all possible support to make the event a grand success. They also presented a specially-designed memento commemorating the golden jubilee to CM Sarma at his office.