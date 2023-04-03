Gauhati Press Club membership renewal and fresh enrolment process begins

Guwahati, March 3: The membership renewal of existing members and fresh enrolment of members in Gauhati Press Club has commenced from April 2, 2023.

In a press release issued by the Club it has been mentioned that members as well as fresh applicants can collect the membership forms from Gauhati Press Club against payment of the membership fees of Rs 200 for General and Associate Members and Rs 1000 for Patron members.

The last date of submitting the application forms is April 25, 2023.

Forms can also be downloaded by visiting the website: www.gauhatipressclub.com from April 3.

The release further added that the final list of the general members will be published subsequently subject to approval of the Election Committee. The exact date for filing claims and objections will be informed at a later date by the Election Committee.