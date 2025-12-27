Gauhati Press Club hosts first Women Journalist's Conclave, PCI President attends

Guwahati, Dec 27: The Gauhati Press Club on Friday organised its first-ever Women Journalists’ Conclave titled “Let’s Talk”, marking a significant step towards creating a dedicated platform for women journalists to discuss professional challenges, media ethics, and press freedom.

The day-long conclave, supported by leading Assamese magazine Nandini, was held at the GPC premises in Guwahati and saw the participation of around 200 journalists from across Assam.

The inaugural session was graced by Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, the newly elected President of the Press Club of India, as the Chief Guest. She was joined on the dais by Smitakshi B. Goswami, CMD of Pratidin Time, and senior journalist Maini Mahanta.

Addressing the gathering, Pisharoty spoke at length on the current state of the media in India and underscored the centrality of press freedom in a democracy.

“Our job as journalists is to ask questions. And press freedom is essential for that,” she said, emphasising that without the freedom to question those in power, journalism risks losing its core purpose.

Pisharoty also raised serious concerns over the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP), stating that certain provisions of the law could potentially curtail the rights of journalists and restrict access to information.

She informed the audience that the Press Club of India plans to actively engage with press clubs across the country, including the Gauhati Press Club, to collectively oppose any measures that threaten journalistic freedom and the right to report.

Speaking on the occasion, Smitakshi B. Goswami described Pisharoty’s election as PCI President as a positive and reassuring moment for the media fraternity.

“The fact that an independent journalist, who is not afraid to perform her duty, has won a major election in an institution as prestigious as the PCI is the hope that journalism in India needs today,” she said. Goswami also reaffirmed her commitment to stand firmly behind honest and fearless journalism.

Following the inaugural session, the conclave featured three panel discussions where eminent women journalists from Assam shared their experiences and insights.

The sessions focused on workplace challenges faced by women in media, including issues encountered by reporters in the field, television anchors, and desk professionals.

Speakers candidly discussed gender bias, safety concerns, professional growth, and the need for stronger institutional support for women journalists.

The conclave concluded with a collective call for solidarity among women journalists and renewed commitment from media institutions to ensure safer, more inclusive, and ethically strong newsrooms.

The event was widely seen as a timely initiative, highlighting both the challenges faced by women in journalism and the urgent need to safeguard press freedom in the country.