Gauhati High Court rejects PIL seeking castration for rapists

Guwahati, May 28: The Gauhati HIgh Court on Tuesday rejected a PIL seeking compulsory castration of individuals involved in rape crimes.

“Every State has its own challenges in tackling the crimes against society including crime against women and children. A scheme introduced or implemented by a particular State will not necessarily be effective in another State.

Any scheme for tackling crimes in a particular State is formulated and implemented after taking into consideration the ground realities of that State. In such circumstances, no such directions can be issued that the State of Assam may implement or adopt a scheme of other States for tackling the crimes against women and children,” a bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete said in the order on a PIL filed by advocate Reetam Singh.

In an affidavit, the DGP told the court that Assam does not have the highest rate of crime against women and the State’s position in the country has been improving each year.

The DGP said Assam Police maintains zero tolerance in crimes committed against women and children, and therefore such cases are regularly supervised by a senior officer and regular video conferences are conducted at the district level chaired by the Superintendent of Police.

Moreover, monthly crime conferences are held at the Assam Police Headquarters which are chaired by the DGP Assam and meetings are held on a regular basis with the public prosecutor and additional public prosecutor for early completion of trial.

Stating that social awareness campaigns have been regular, the DGP said a total number of 320 women help desks have been set up in the State to make the police stations more women friendly and approachable.

CID Headquarters, Assam Police is monitoring POCSO Act cases as well as cases related to crime against women and children to ensure proper supervision for thorough investigation of such cases in compliance with law so that the cases are brought to logical conclusion in the stipulated time frame, he said.

A special cell for women was first created at Pan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati in the year 2016 which was later upgraded to an All Women Police Station, which is working meticulously for the cause of women. Thereafter, special cells for women have been established at the Sadar police stations in 11 districts of the State including at Panbazar Police Station, the affidavit stated.

Apart from the court already working on POCSO cases, a proposal for establishing five more permanent courts for dealing with POCSO cases in the State has already been sent by Assam Police to the government. The proposed districts are Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Hojai and Karimganj.