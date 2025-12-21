Gauhati HC urges personal security for judicial officers after threat to magistrate

Guwahati, Dec 21: The Gauhati High Court has underscored the urgent need for personal security arrangements for judicial officers, especially those serving on the criminal side, while hearing a bail petition today.

The Court made the observation while passing a bail order of two accused arrested on charges of abusing and threatening a magistrate in Bilasipara, Dhubri.

The Court observed that judicial officers of all grades should have a personal security officer noting that the unfortunate episode might have been avoided had such protection been in place.

The Court directed the Assam Government’s Home Department and the Director General of Police to review security measures for judicial officers across the State.

On December 1, the Judicial Magistrate-cum-Civil Judge (Junior Division), Bilasipara, lodged an FIR at Bilasipara Police Station alleging that while driving to court around 10 am, his vehicle was hit by an Alto car (Regd. No. AS-16-H-2768) near Beltali Chariali.

After stopping to check on the occupants, the magistrate was allegedly abused, threatened, and chased by two men wielding wooden sticks, who also struck the rear of his car. The judge managed to reach the court premises where staff members and a home guard intervened to protect him.

Based on the FIR, Bilasipara Police registered Case No. 376/2025 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the accused, Hafijur Rahman and Atowar Rahman, were arrested on December 2 and subsequently remanded in police custody for two days before being sent to judicial custody.

The duo later moved bail petitions before the Gauhati High Court through advocate Bijon Kumar Mahajan. The Additional Public Prosecutor opposed the plea, stressing the gravity of the offence against a judicial officer. After hearing both sides, the Court acknowledged the fundamental right of every citizen-including judicial officers and even foreigners to public safety and security.

After considering the progress of investigation and length of detention, the Court granted bail to the accused on furnishing bonds of Rs 30,000 each with suitable sureties.