Gauhati HC seeks roadmap to expedite decades-old cases against MPs, MLAs

Guwahati, Aug 7: Noting that proceedings against MLAs and MPs are pending at courts for decades, the Gauhati High Court has sought a roadmap from the Director of Prosecution to expedite them.

“...from the reports of the long pendency of the criminal cases in the District Judiciary of Assam, it is disheartening to take note of that there are various proceedings pending for decades and more particularly reference may be made to Sessions Case No. 95/2003 pending before the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh as well as the Special Case No. 81/2004 pending before the Additional Court No. 3, CBI, Kamrup (M),” a designated court of Justice Debasish Baruah and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury said in an order.

At the Court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M), there are various proceedings pending at the stage of process return without execution. A couple of cases are pending at the courts at Nagaon since 2008, while in case of State of Arunachal Pradesh cases are pending for two to three decades.

The court asked the Director of Prosecution Assam, to be present on the next date of hearing and provide a roadmap as to how the proceedings before the District Judiciary of the State of Assam can be done expeditiously.

A similar roadmap has been sought from the Arunachal Pradesh government counsel and the Deputy Solicitor General of India in case of the proceedings at the CBI court.

The designated court also directed the Registry to provide inputs from the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagaon as to why the proceedings in the cases pertaining to the year 2008 are getting delayed and what necessary steps can be taken for expeditious disposal.









By

Staff Reporter