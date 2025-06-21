Gauhati HC partly sets aside order on APSC scam, 47 candidates to be reinstated

Guwahati, June 21: In a fresh twist in the APSC cash-for-job scam, a division bench of the Gauhati High Court on Friday partly set aside a single-bench order which had dismissed writ petitions filed by the candidates against their discharge orders.

As many as 47 candidates who were discharged from service had challenged the single-bench order which had upheld the government move.

Partly setting aside the single bench court’s order, a division bench of the high court headed by Justice Kalyan Rai Surana on Friday ruled that the appellants shall be restored back to service “prospectively” within 50 days from the date of the order.

They will, however, not be entitled to back wages for the period not in service, and their pay would be fixed considering the notional pay.

“The State will be at liberty to keep the appellants, either without any posting or with such posting which will not hamper the proceedings initiated against them, with liberty to initiate departmental proceedings.

“The disciplinary action and criminal proceedings should be brought to its logical conclusion,” the court said, adding that Friday’s order will not come in way for initiating departmental proceedings or criminal proceedings against the appellants.

In case of Assam Police Service (APS) probationers, their discharge orders will be withdrawn and substituted with a simplified order indicating that they are not fit for confirmation.





By

Staff Reporter