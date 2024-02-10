Gauhati HC maintains stance on dress code: Lawyer’s justification of wearing jeans to court dismissed

Guwahati, Feb 10: The Gauhati High Court recently refused to make any modifications to an order passed last year to remove a lawyer from the court premises after he turned up in court wearing jeans.

As per reports, the lawyer in question, Bijen Mahajan, was thrown out of the court premises last year after the High Court objected to his wearing jeans in a pre-arrest bail application.

Earlier this week, Mahajan sought modifications to a January 27, 2023, court order, arguing that jeans were not explicitly excluded under the Gauhati High Court rules. However, jeans are excluded under the Bar Council of India (BCI) guidelines.

The court stated, "If jeans can be worn in court, then the applicant may next ask why he shall not be permitted to appear in court in 'torn' jeans, 'faded' jeans, jeans with 'printed patches', which are considered to be fashionable, or why he should not be allowed to appear in black track pant, or black pajamas merely because the Gauhati High Court Rules have not specifically excluded those."

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the court noted that Mahajan's expression of regret in the application was not deemed genuine. It further clarified that the removal of Mahajan from the court premises did not infringe upon his legal or fundamental right to an audience.

"It is within the domain of every presiding judicial officer, including the Judge of the High Court, to uphold adherence to the advocate's dress code within the Court campus," the court highlighted.

In light of these considerations, the Gauhati High Court dismissed Mahajan's interlocutory application while keeping up its stance on maintaining decorum through the enforcement of the dress code within the court premises.